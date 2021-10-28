UPDATE: Van returned, suspect arrested after theft from vet with terminal cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man faces charges after, police say, he stole a handicap van from a Tucson veteran with terminal cancer earlier this week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested Martin Alvarado, who faces charges of theft of means of transportation and third-degree burglary, and he was booked into the Pima County Jail.

Martin Alvarado faces charges after he was allegedly involved in stealing a van from a veteran with cancer. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Tucson police said a good Samaritan spotted the van near 6th Avenue and Bilby Road around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 and reported it was occupied. When authorities arrived, they said, they verified the license plate.

John and Paula Carter, the owners of the van, said they felt “totally violated” by the theft. On Wednesday morning, John Carter had planned to go to a VA appointment, but discovered the van was gone from the front yard of their home. Paula Carter said her son had noticed it was gone the previous evening, but assumed it was in the shop, as it had recently had some work done on it.

Paula Carter tells KOLD News 13 the interior of the van was significantly damaged, but they are “beyond grateful,” to the community and the police for their help in getting it back.

Van stolen from fenced-in yard on Tucson's Southside (Paula Carter)

John Carter is battling stage four cancer, and said the van was the only way for him to get to and from doctor appointments. He also said he enjoyed using it to go on long drives.

“He is literally dying as we speak,” said Paula. “It just breaks my heart that somebody would have the audacity to come into my yard and steal our handicap van.”

