Cardinals’ undefeated streak ends with heartbreaking loss to Packers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ defense answered the call and came up with a huge stop in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to keep the undefeated season alive, losing to the Green Bay Packers, 24-21. With the loss, the Cardinals’ record now stands at 7-1.

With the Packers up by three points, less than four minutes left in the game, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an incomplete pass on fourth down at the Cardinals’ end zone. The Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, marched down the field. But the improbable comeback turned impossible when Murray, looking for A.J. Green, threw an interception in the end zone with 15 seconds left. Murray had 274 yards passing but two interceptions. Rodgers threw for only 184 yards but had two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Cardinals got the ball to start the second half but Murray was picked off by Henry Black. After converting a 4th and 3, Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for the score to put the Packers up 17-7. The Red Birds responded with a 12-play touchdown drive, ending with James Conner getting into the end zone.

The Packers used the rest of the third quarter for their own touchdown drive that started at their 9-yard line. As the fourth quarter started, Rodgers hooked with Cobb again for a touchdown, putting the team up by 10, 24-14. The Red Birds responded with a 71-yard drive that finished with a Conner touchdown.

The following drive by the Packers looked like they were going to put away the win until the bend-but-don’t-break Cardinals defense forced a turnover on downs. Murray hooked with Green for a key third-down conversion with 2:46 left. He found Rondale Moore and Chase Edmonds for big gains on the drive. But on the final pass of the game, it appeared Murray and Green weren’t on the same page and Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas was there to snatch the ball in the corner of the end zone.

Green Bay (7-1) has won seven straight games after dropping the season opener. Arizona was trying to set a franchise record for longest winning streak to start a season but instead tied the mark set in 1974.

The Cardinals were playing their first game without defensive end J.J. Watt, who reportedly needs shoulder surgery that could end his season.

Watt suffered the injury in last week’s game against the Houston Texans, though there was no indication that there was a problem after the game. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has 16 tackles and one sack this season.

