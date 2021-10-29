Dr. Carmona urges families to vaccinate young kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -As early as mid-week next week, kids between the ages of five and 11 could get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Richard Carmona, former US surgeon general and now advisor to Gov. Doug Ducey, is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated.

Just under 60 percent of Arizonans are vaccinated, and as it is, a vaccine in Arizona is a choice. That will stay this wayfor the time being when it comes to children.

“A mandate, for me, just became something that is a political obstacle that I can’t change. If the voters want to change that, they have a remedy. They can go to the polls and get new people,” said Carmona. “What I said to the governor is, ‘Governor, I understand the legislature has made certain decisions, but it is fruitless for us to be arguing when the law has already been passed. That doesn’t mean I agree with it or disagree with it.”

The state, under advice from Carmona, is focusing on adults who may have one vaccine, but still need another, and those who may be uneducated about the vaccine. However, he acknowledges some people won’t get one, no matter what, and their kids likely won’t either.

“The literature, and I agree, says you know maybe 10-15% of people will never change,” he said. “There are others that are entrenched in ideology that they just don’t do that. They’re Americans, and they can do what they want…and we respect their individualism, but often as, surgeon general and now, I’ve learned that one of the perils of democracy, is this issue of the induvial right versus the collective right of society.”

Carmona thinks getting to around 80-85% of Arizonans vaccinated may be doable and enough of “herd immunity,”, but the more children and people who can be vaccinated can help the state as a whole.

If and when the approval comes, the state has more than 900 providers waiting to administer to kids. He said schools could play a part if they have a qualified administrator.

“My children are all vaccinated, my grandchildren will be vaccinated next week, the younger ones hopefully, when we have at the approval, and I would not ask the public to do anything I would not subject myself to,” said Carmona.

People ages 20 to 44 and 65 and older are the largest populations in Arizona that have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

