FIRST ALERT FORECAST: more treat than trick this Halloween!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry with above-average temperatures Friday and Saturday. High pressure overhead will begin to weaken Sunday through the middle of the work week. Temps will cool to normal levels, in the low 80s, as a result. Staying dry through the week ahead. Wind will become breezy again over the weekend.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 80s.

