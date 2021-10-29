Glendale father held in Mexico for accidentally bringing gun on vacation

Advertise
By Frankie McLister
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale father could now be facing almost three years in a Mexican federal prison for unintentionally bringing a gun on his family’s Rocky Point vacation. Ira Beavers is currently being held in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora.

The last time his wife, Francine Nicholson, saw him was on July 30, when they both were detained at the Lukeville/Sonoyta border. Now, she’s doing everything in her power to get him home. “I’m actually living a nightmare,” said Nicholson.

It’s a three-month-long nightmare. They remembered all the essentials for their family trip to Rocky Point. But her husband forgot he had a gun in their car. “Our car was searched. Upon the search, my husband’s firearm was found. We were both detained. They kept me for 48 hours. He is still there,” said Nicholson.

The police took their car and their kids ended up with family friends who were caravanning with them until Nicholson was released. Now the couple can only talk for 20 minutes a week.

“I speak with him twice a week. I speak with him on Saturday and I speak with him on Monday, only for 10 minutes,” Nicholson told Arizona’s Family.

Beavers’ gun was legal in Arizona. But Mexico has strict laws on firearms. On Friday, he was denied bond and sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Now with the help of Mexican attorneys, the family is appealing the court’s decision.

In a statement, the state department tells Arizona’s Family:

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. We generally do not share info with the media about private citizens absent their written consent. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

While Nicholson waits for good news, it’s been a tough time. “There are no words. I can’t sleep. I think about him constantly. He is constantly every thought on my mind,” she said.

She’s holding out hope for a happy homecoming. “I’m already planning the caravan to the border to pick him up, having balloons spelling out his name,” Nicholson added.

Nicholson never even made it to Rocky Point. The new attorney told the family they hope the appeal can get him released by Thanksgiving. As attorney expenses are piling up, she says her best friend created a GoFundMe page to help them.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

