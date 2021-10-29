Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Man detained following incident at Arizona History Museum

(none)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police have confirmed that a man was detained following an incident at the Arizona History Museum on Friday, Oct. 29.

According to the museum’s chief administrative officer, some props were damaged during the incident, but there were no injuries or internal damage.

Police say the man was transported for mental health treatment.

Details are still limited.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jackpot-winning family members have chosen to remain anonymous.
Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket
Waldron was last seen in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police searching for woman last seen downtown
Rosann Tercero, 36
Female inmate escapes from a federal prison in Phoenix
Rezoning considered
Tiny houses may be too big for some Tucson neighborhoods
Rich Rodriguez coached at Arizona for six seasons. (Source: Arizona Athletics)
Harassment suit against former Wildcats football coach Rich Rodriguez, UA dismissed

Latest News

UA baseball player making a difference
Arizona Baseball player donates NIL earnings to Diamond’s Children’s Hospital
The American Red Cross is again asking for help, as the blood shortage continues to worsen....
Red Cross sees lowest blood supply in a decade
The American Red Cross is again asking for help, as the blood shortage continues to worsen....
Red Cross sees lowest blood supply in a decade
Two of Pima Community College's vaccine clinics next week are postponed.
Pima Community College vaccine clinics postponed