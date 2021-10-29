Man detained following incident at Arizona History Museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police have confirmed that a man was detained following an incident at the Arizona History Museum on Friday, Oct. 29.

According to the museum’s chief administrative officer, some props were damaged during the incident, but there were no injuries or internal damage.

Police say the man was transported for mental health treatment.

Details are still limited.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

