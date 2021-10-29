Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Mesa-area community steps in to help after teen’s company trailer stolen

They parked the trailer outside in a neighborhood near Queen Creek and Gilbert roads, and on...
They parked the trailer outside in a neighborhood near Queen Creek and Gilbert roads, and on Tuesday morning, Oct. 26, the trailer was gone.(Austin Anders via AZ Family)
By Spencer Blake
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - AZ Sunworkers has been a growing business since August 2020, when Austin Anders, then a junior at Desert Ridge High School, started the business with a friend as a way to make money and still have time for homework and football practice.

“Landscaping was mainly the thing, and as we went on, we went on and kept on doing everything,” Anders said. Eventually, they added other services like junk removal, hauling, moving and even minor construction projects.

Anders’ mom, Tanya Goulet, was impressed when her son had enough revenue to buy a trailer for his business in February. “This kid’s just been a hard worker since the day he was born. So I’m a proud mama,” she said.

Even Anders’ English teacher, Kaelin Williams, hired his company for weed control in her front yard. “They’re just well-mannered, respected boys. I had no problem having them come over to my home,” Williams said.

After Anders and his crew finished a junk removal job, their $2,000 trailer was so full that it no longer fit in the garage they normally park it in. They parked it outside in a neighborhood near Queen Creek and Gilbert roads, and on Tuesday morning, Oct. 26, the trailer was gone.

“I was speechless. I was just broken,” Goulet said. “My heart was just broken for all of them.”

The trailer was also full of about $1,000 worth of tools AZ Sunworkers had amassed over the months, like extension cords, power saws, sledgehammers, a hand truck, etc.

Despite the loss, Anders didn’t panic. He filed a police report and immediately started renting trailers so they could keep on working. “I didn’t want to have to cancel on customers and everything and create a bad reputation,” he said.

“He had a good head on him and he was like, ‘We’re gonna work through this and figure this out,’” Goulet said. “He turned such a negative into a positive!”

Since then, clients and neighbors have seen his Facebook posts and have pitched in more than $2,900 (as of Friday morning) to his GoFundMe campaign. Meanwhile, a manager at a Valley Lowe’s reached out to Anders to donate brand new tools to replace some of the ones that were stolen.

“It feels amazing, just to know that you have the community behind you,” Anders said. The Chandler Police Department says the case is suspended right now because investigators have no suspect description.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jackpot-winning family members have chosen to remain anonymous.
Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket
Waldron was last seen in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police searching for woman last seen downtown
Rosann Tercero, 36
Female inmate escapes from a federal prison in Phoenix
Rezoning considered
Tiny houses may be too big for some Tucson neighborhoods
Rich Rodriguez coached at Arizona for six seasons. (Source: Arizona Athletics)
Harassment suit against former Wildcats football coach Rich Rodriguez, UA dismissed

Latest News

Reid Park Zoo launches 'Spirits at the Zoo'
Reid Park Zoo launches 'Spirits at the Zoo'
New opportunities for those with disabilities
‘Their eyes open more to people with disabilities’
Missed routine immunizations in Arizona could lead to community outbreaks
Missed routine immunizations in Arizona could lead to community outbreaks
‘Luz de Vida’ first annual benefit concert to be held Nov. 6