Missed routine immunizations in Arizona could lead to community outbreaks

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are sounding the alarm about a major decrease in routine immunizations for kids of all ages.

″We have adolescents who are down 71% down on their routine immunizations since the beginning of the pandemic. We have close to over 40 million missed vaccination doses along all age groups,” pediatrician Dr. Sandy Herron said.

She said about 11 million of those missed doses are from Arizona. Protection against the flu and HPV are just a couple of the vaccines that were missed.

″Infants are missing well visits. diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus, the DTP shot that kids get in their infancy and in their toddlerhood, is an important vaccine,” Dr. Herron said.

Short term consequences of missing vaccinations include kids missing school or infecting their classmates, but it can also have a major effect on the community.

“When a community sees their vaccination levels drop, the risk of outbreak in these diseases increases,” Dr. Herron said.

Fear of COVID-19 was one of the main reasons shots were missed, but now there is a bigger issue preventing things like routine checkups.

″Then it became parents losing jobs, parents losing insurance, parents not being able to afford insurance for their families, and parents dying,” she said.

Dr. Herron says concern over the COVID vaccine has also brought about hesitancy for getting other vaccines. She encourages parents to speak with their child’s pediatrician about any concerns they may have before getting their vaccinations.

The CDC has approved getting multiple vaccinations together. If your child has missed routine vaccinations or needs to get their COVID-19 vaccine, you can get them caught up with all vaccine at the same time.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

