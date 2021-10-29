Pima Community College vaccine clinics postponed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vaccine clinics initially scheduled for next week at Pima Community College have been postponed, the school announced on Friday, Oct. 29.

The clinics had been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2, but will be rescheduled due to a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine.

PCC spokesperson Libby Howell said the clinic is run on the school’s five campuses by the Pima County Health Department, and the department’s vaccine vendor recently notified them that there were not enough vaccines for the clinics.

This is the second set of clinics scheduled at PCC campuses, Howell said, with the first set taking place in late September and early October.

New dates for the clinic have yet to be announced. Hopefully, Howell said, enough vaccines will have come in by the middle of the week.

“”It’s an inconvenience,” she said. “But we’ll make sure our campuses get a clinic.”

