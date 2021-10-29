Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Pima Community College vaccine clinics postponed

Two of Pima Community College's vaccine clinics next week are postponed.
Two of Pima Community College's vaccine clinics next week are postponed.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vaccine clinics initially scheduled for next week at Pima Community College have been postponed, the school announced on Friday, Oct. 29.

The clinics had been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2, but will be rescheduled due to a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine.

PCC spokesperson Libby Howell said the clinic is run on the school’s five campuses by the Pima County Health Department, and the department’s vaccine vendor recently notified them that there were not enough vaccines for the clinics.

This is the second set of clinics scheduled at PCC campuses, Howell said, with the first set taking place in late September and early October.

New dates for the clinic have yet to be announced. Hopefully, Howell said, enough vaccines will have come in by the middle of the week.

“”It’s an inconvenience,” she said. “But we’ll make sure our campuses get a clinic.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jackpot-winning family members have chosen to remain anonymous.
Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket
Waldron was last seen in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police searching for woman last seen downtown
Rosann Tercero, 36
Female inmate escapes from a federal prison in Phoenix
Rezoning considered
Tiny houses may be too big for some Tucson neighborhoods
Rich Rodriguez coached at Arizona for six seasons. (Source: Arizona Athletics)
Harassment suit against former Wildcats football coach Rich Rodriguez, UA dismissed

Latest News

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
Missed routine immunizations in Arizona could lead to community outbreaks
Missed routine immunizations in Arizona could lead to community outbreaks
Missed routine immunizations in Arizona could lead to community outbreaks
Missed routine immunizations in Arizona could lead to community outbreaks
In the 5- to 11-year-old age group, there have been over 8,300 reported hospitalizations due to...
Answers to COVID vaccine FAQs as officials close in on shots for kids 5 to 11