Police in Oro Valley looking for missing 12-year-old girl

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Oro Valley are investigating a missing child case. Maya Ambro, 12, went missing from her apartment in the area of Oracle Road and First Avenue.

Maya is described as 5-foot-2 with long brown hair, just past her shoulders and with bangs.

If you have any information, please call 520-229-4900

