Police in Oro Valley looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Maya Ambro
Maya Ambro(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Oro Valley are investigating a missing child case. Maya Ambro, 12, went missing from her apartment in the area of Oracle Road and First Avenue.

Maya is described as 5-foot-2 with long brown hair, just past her shoulders and with bangs.

If you have any information, please call 520-229-4900

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

