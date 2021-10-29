Advertise
Registration for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree Program begins Nov. 1

(KOSA)
By Katie Murphy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:10 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree Program begins Monday, Nov. 1 and will remain open until all spots are filled.

The program helps provide Christmas presents to families who are in financial need with children 12 years or younger.

Participating families who register for the Christmas Angel Tree program will need to upload the following documents:

  • Photo ID (for yourself, you must be the parent or have proof you are the legal guardian for the children you are registering.)
  • Proof of current address, you must be a Tucson City resident in order to register
  • Birth Certificate Document(s) must have your name and the name of each child you are registering.

Once a child has been registered and accepted into the Christmas Angel program, donors in the community purchase gifts/toys for the program that are distributed back to families to place under their Christmas tree.

Registration can be done online and an invitation code is not required.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

