UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Oro Valley girl found safe

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing child was recently found safe hours after Oro Valley police asked for help in finding her on Friday, Oct. 29.

The girl initially went missing from her apartment in the area of Oracle Road and First Avenue around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. Authorities say she has been reunited with her mother.

Officers thanked everyone who helped spread the word about her disappearance and sent in tips.

