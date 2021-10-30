FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling trend continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A series of weather systems passing mainly north of the area will drop temperatures back to seasonal averages next week, with breezy conditions at times. No significant rain chances expected over the next seven days.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: High clouds with highs in the low-80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.