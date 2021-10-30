FIRST ALERT FORECAST: There’s nothing spooky about our Halloween forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies through mid-morning before we see gradual clearing on your Halloween. Highs will be a few degrees cooler topping out in the mid-80s. Great weather for all of the trick-or-treaters with no rain in the forecast. Near-normal temperatures take us through the first week of November.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Gradual clearing with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: High clouds with highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

