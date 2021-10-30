Hero Support hosting family-friendly mental health event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hero Support, a local, non-profit organization, will be hosting their inaugural “Hero Dunkel Games & Mental Health Fair” on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and will take place at The Slaughterhouse from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mental Health resources for Tucson’s military and first responder community will be available, along with live music, games and a dunk tank, with KOLD’s very own Dan Marries sitting in the tank.

Food is included with each ticket purchase and proceeds will go to Hero Support’s continued effort to assist Tucson’s first responders and military members.

More details can be found at https://www.azherosupport.com .

