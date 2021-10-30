Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Hero Support hosting family-friendly mental health event

(WHSV)
By Katie Murphy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hero Support, a local, non-profit organization, will be hosting their inaugural “Hero Dunkel Games & Mental Health Fair” on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and will take place at The Slaughterhouse from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mental Health resources for Tucson’s military and first responder community will be available, along with live music, games and a dunk tank, with KOLD’s very own Dan Marries sitting in the tank.

Food is included with each ticket purchase and proceeds will go to Hero Support’s continued effort to assist Tucson’s first responders and military members.

More details can be found at https://www.azherosupport.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jackpot-winning family members have chosen to remain anonymous.
Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket
Waldron was last seen in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police searching for woman last seen downtown
Rosann Tercero, 36
Female inmate escapes from a federal prison in Phoenix
Rezoning considered
Tiny houses may be too big for some Tucson neighborhoods
Rich Rodriguez coached at Arizona for six seasons. (Source: Arizona Athletics)
Harassment suit against former Wildcats football coach Rich Rodriguez, UA dismissed

Latest News

UA baseball player making a difference
Arizona Baseball player donates NIL earnings to Diamond Children’s Hospital
Registration for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree Program begins Nov. 1
‘Luz de Vida’ first annual benefit concert to be held Nov. 6
They parked the trailer outside in a neighborhood near Queen Creek and Gilbert roads, and on...
Mesa-area community steps in to help after teen’s company trailer stolen