Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Local last minute Halloween costume ideas

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The clock is ticking until Halloween night. Many folks have their costume all picked out. While others have not decided what they want to be. You have several to choose from in Tucson, including Gaslight Costume Shoppe. They have thousands of costumes to choose from. Rentals are also available. They offer costumes of all quality including 40 years of amazing productions at The Gaslight Theatre like pirates, renaissance, storybook, western, 20s-80s, disco, and even full mascots! A great option not only for Halloween but your next costume party.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Oro Valley girl found safe
The jackpot-winning family members have chosen to remain anonymous.
Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket
Man detained following incident at Arizona History Museum
"Upon the search, my husband's firearm was found. We were both detained. They kept me for 48...
Glendale father held in Mexico for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
Zimmerman faces numerous drug-related charges.
Sierra Vista woman faces drug dealing charges

Latest News

SAHBA Home & Garden Show
SAHBA Home & Garden Show Returns to the Tucson Convention Center
Midtown Apartment Shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting in Midtown, 1 dead
Air Balloon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling trend continues
Oro Valley Police Department Hosts "National Night Out"
Oro Valley Police Department hosts “National Night Out”