Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

The Mighty Wurlitzer has found its home in the Fox Theater for Halloween

By Bud Foster
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:29 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After 17 years of meticulous restoration, and just in time for Halloween, the Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ will once again play at the Fox Theater in downtown Tucson.

It will make its debut with the silent horror film, “Nosferatu,” which was released in 1922.

The Mighty Wurlitzer was a mainstay at the Fox from the 1930s until the late 1950s, when the theater fell into disrepair.

The theater has since been restored. But despite its success, it was always missing something.

“This is sort of the crowning glory, the crowning achievement of the whole restoration,” said Grahame Davis, who has spent the past 17 years restoring it. “Finally we have reached out goal, the instrument given to us is fully restored and installed in the theater.”

The organ was donated to the Fox by a doctor in California who had it in his home.

The theater needed to modify it and restore it because it was not the quality needed for the theater audience.

There are 2,000 pipes in the walls of the Fox which produces sound which reverberate throughout the theater.

The organs future will be hosting symphonies, Easter events, July 4th festivities, Christmas and festive New Years celebrations.

There are still tickets available for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. performance.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jackpot-winning family members have chosen to remain anonymous.
Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket
Waldron was last seen in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police searching for woman last seen downtown
Rosann Tercero, 36
Female inmate escapes from a federal prison in Phoenix
Rezoning considered
Tiny houses may be too big for some Tucson neighborhoods
Rich Rodriguez coached at Arizona for six seasons. (Source: Arizona Athletics)
Harassment suit against former Wildcats football coach Rich Rodriguez, UA dismissed

Latest News

Hero Support hosting family-friendly mental health event
UA baseball player making a difference
Arizona Baseball player donates NIL earnings to Diamond Children’s Hospital
The American Red Cross is again asking for help, as the blood shortage continues to worsen....
Red Cross sees lowest blood supply in a decade
The American Red Cross is again asking for help, as the blood shortage continues to worsen....
Red Cross sees lowest blood supply in a decade