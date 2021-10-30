The Mighty Wurlitzer has found its home in the Fox Theater for Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After 17 years of meticulous restoration, and just in time for Halloween, the Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ will once again play at the Fox Theater in downtown Tucson.

It will make its debut with the silent horror film, “Nosferatu,” which was released in 1922.

The Mighty Wurlitzer was a mainstay at the Fox from the 1930s until the late 1950s, when the theater fell into disrepair.

The theater has since been restored. But despite its success, it was always missing something.

“This is sort of the crowning glory, the crowning achievement of the whole restoration,” said Grahame Davis, who has spent the past 17 years restoring it. “Finally we have reached out goal, the instrument given to us is fully restored and installed in the theater.”

The organ was donated to the Fox by a doctor in California who had it in his home.

The theater needed to modify it and restore it because it was not the quality needed for the theater audience.

There are 2,000 pipes in the walls of the Fox which produces sound which reverberate throughout the theater.

The organs future will be hosting symphonies, Easter events, July 4th festivities, Christmas and festive New Years celebrations.

There are still tickets available for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. performance.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.