Oro Valley Police Department hosts “National Night Out”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday night, the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) held its “National Night Out” event at the Walmart parking lot near Tangerine Road and Oracle Road.

Each year, the event brings police and neighbors together. Officers say it’s all about strengthening relationships and public safety in the rapidly growing town.

“This is a chance for the community to come out and meet us,” said Sgt. Amy Graham, a public information officer for OVPD, “and to meet one-on-one with officers and interact with them, and find out what the department does.”

From the DUI unit to traffic control, officers were set up at several stations giving families all sorts of demonstrations. Partnering agencies, like the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) and Golder Ranch Fire District (GRFD), also attended. Community advocates gave out pamphlets to parents and candy to children.

Sgt. Graham says it’s great to be back. The department canceled its annual National Night Out for first time ever last year due to the pandemic. Festivities on Oct. 29, 2021, more than made up for it with a huge turnout.

“[My son Luke] was really excited about coming out and doing trick-or-treating and stuff since he didn’t get to do it last year,” said Carina Watkins. “He was kind of bummed last year.”

Families were also invited to “walk the line” with a DUI simulation.

“A lot of the times, people don’t realize how impaired they are even after a couple of drinks,” said officer Ryan Goss. “And that’s the whole reason we are out here is to keep people off the road when they have been drinking.”

It’s a timely message right before Halloween; the deadliest day for child pedestrians in the US, according to American Automobile Association (AAA).

“Always have a designated driver,” said Sgt. Graham. “Be safe out there and have fun, but we will be there to help.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.