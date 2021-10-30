Pima County Health Department unveils vaccine rollout plan for five to eleven year-olds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 88,000 children in Pima County could be eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week. The county health departments plan for vaccine rollout is already in action ahead of the CDC’s expected approval.

The department’s plan for vaccinating five to eleven year-olds is a three-step approach: identify and prioritize eligible kids, engage them with targeted outreach, and administer vaccines. The department prepared for today’s emergency use authorization by the FDA.

“We have 11-thousand-400 doses that are preordered and destined for 15 different vaccinators across pima county,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer.

Those doses are anticipated to ship sometime early next week. Since July, more than 3,500 COVID cases have been reported in Pima County schools. Non-vaccine eligible children account for 47% of cases compared to 39% of children in a vaccine eligible age group. Teachers and staff make up 13% of cases. Arizona has some of the highest cumulative pediatric cases and hospitalizations across the county.

“The largest number of cases that are being reported in our schools are in that group that is less than 12 years of age. If we can make a meaningful inroads in vaccinations of children, that number will decrease at least by half,” Dr. Garcia said.

The county will host vaccine clinics at elementary schools and family Pfizer clinics on the weekends. They will also work with schools to provide lesson plans on viruses and vaccines to encourage a move

″Our goal is to make this is as easy as possible for parents, so you will see us out there in schools along with fixed locations so we can deliver this important intervention,” Dr. Garcia said.

The vaccination of young children is facing many challenges such as safety concerns and vaccine hesitancy.

“There are folks whose minds are moveable on this issue and there may be folks who are not as moveable on this issue. Most parents don’t even want to contemplate the thought that their kid might be the rare kid with COVID who has long term sequelae or that requires hospitalization,” he added.

Before vaccinating a child, the clinic must obtain consent from the child’s parent or guardian. Consent can be given in writing or verbally.

If you plan to get your child vaccinated against covid-19, you can find providers offering the pediatric vaccine here .

