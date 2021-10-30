TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Southern Arizona Home Builders Association (SAHBA) Home & Garden Show returns to the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., Oct. 29-31, 2021. This is the 50th anniversary of the show.

Over 300 exhibitors with new products, services, and ideas for making your home more comfortable, more energy-efficient, and more up to date.

Masks are required.

Tickets:

Regular Admission Price: $8FREE Admission For Children 12 & UnderNEW! Heros half-off. This includes military, firefighters, police officers.

Hours:

Friday, Oct. 29 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, October 30 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Sunday, October 31 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free event parking at the TCC.

Visit sahbahomeshow.com for details and a $2 coupon. Get your tickets at the door!

Venue Details

We offer outstanding menu selections by SAVOR…Tucson, our in-house catering and concession company. Our signature and custom-made menus feature an eclectic range of international, regional and heart-healthy fare.

On October 1, 2019, Tucson Convention Center joined a new family of over 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. ASM Global was formed from the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG in October 2019 creating a venue management powerhouse that spans five continents and 14 countries. We are better than ever and we are looking forward to hosting your occasion or seeing you and your family at one of our unforgettable events.

Tickets:

260 S. Church AveTucson, AZ 85701Box Office

520-791-4101

Hours:

The ticket office is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, and two hours before event time on show days.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.