Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Tucson Police investigating shooting in Midtown, 1 dead

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.
Midtown Apartment Shooting
Midtown Apartment Shooting(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Midtown apartment complex.

TPD said, they received a call at 10 a.m. about the shooting. The caller said, the shooting happening at 2550 N Dodge Blvd., which is a large apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

No suspects are in custody and detectives are investigating.

Stay with KOLD News 13 for continuing updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Oro Valley girl found safe
The jackpot-winning family members have chosen to remain anonymous.
Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket
Man detained following incident at Arizona History Museum
"Upon the search, my husband's firearm was found. We were both detained. They kept me for 48...
Glendale father held in Mexico for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
Zimmerman faces numerous drug-related charges.
Sierra Vista woman faces drug dealing charges

Latest News

Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas
Local last minute Halloween costume ideas
SAHBA Home & Garden Show
SAHBA Home & Garden Show Returns to the Tucson Convention Center
Air Balloon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling trend continues
Oro Valley Police Department Hosts "National Night Out"
Oro Valley Police Department hosts “National Night Out”