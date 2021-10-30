Tucson Police investigating shooting in Midtown, 1 dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Midtown apartment complex.

TPD said, they received a call at 10 a.m. about the shooting. The caller said, the shooting happening at 2550 N Dodge Blvd., which is a large apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

No suspects are in custody and detectives are investigating.

