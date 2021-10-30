Tucson Police investigating shooting in Midtown, 1 dead
When officers arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Midtown apartment complex.
TPD said, they received a call at 10 a.m. about the shooting. The caller said, the shooting happening at 2550 N Dodge Blvd., which is a large apartment complex.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.
No suspects are in custody and detectives are investigating.
Stay with KOLD News 13 for continuing updates.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.