FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect night to Trick or Treat

By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions are expected for much of the upcoming week. A series of weak weather systems will pass across the area accompanied by periods of breezy winds, passing high clouds, and near normal temperatures.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY: High clouds with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

