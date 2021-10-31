FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfect night to Trick or Treat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions are expected for much of the upcoming week. A series of weak weather systems will pass across the area accompanied by periods of breezy winds, passing high clouds, and near normal temperatures.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.
MONDAY: High clouds with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
