Halloween Festivities in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lot of fun and festive activities are taking place on Halloween night in Tucson.

Hop onto the street car at 8th Street and 4th Avenue for a Halloween party on the go! Sunlink will be throwing a party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with all treats, no tricks and plenty of candy. Costumes are encouraged.

Sam Hughes and others will host their annual haunted house on North Northlight Dive from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The haunted house raises money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Hotel Congress will get a little spooky for it’s annual Halloween Party on the Plaza. Celebrate Halloween at your favorite local haunted haunt with live & DJ music, costume contests, and more!

For details and ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.