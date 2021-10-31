Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Halloween Festivities in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A lot of fun and festive activities are taking place on Halloween night in Tucson.

Hop onto the street car at 8th Street and 4th Avenue for a Halloween party on the go! Sunlink will be throwing a party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with all treats, no tricks and plenty of candy. Costumes are encouraged.

Sam Hughes and others will host their annual haunted house on North Northlight Dive from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The haunted house raises money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Hotel Congress will get a little spooky for it’s annual Halloween Party on the Plaza. Celebrate Halloween at your favorite local haunted haunt with live & DJ music, costume contests, and more!

For details and ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midtown Apartment Shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown, one dead
Man detained following incident at Arizona History Museum
TPD investigating homicide near I-10, Grant
HNN File
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Oro Valley girl found safe
Zimmerman faces numerous drug-related charges.
Sierra Vista woman faces drug dealing charges

Latest News

SAHBA Home & Garden Show
SAHBA Home & Garden Show Returns to the Tucson Convention Center
Oro Valley National Night Out
Oro Valley National Night Out
Mighty Wurlitzer making debut at Fox Theater
The Mighty Wurlitzer has found its home in the Fox Theater for Halloween
Mighty Wurlitzer making debut at Fox Theater
Mighty Wurlitzer making debut at Fox Theater