How to have an inclusive Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is a holiday for you to be whoever and whatever you want, but for many kids, the holiday can bring on intense feelings, anxiety and confusion. Advocates for people with autism are hoping this year can be full of inclusive fun.

Aidan Mickle, 9, is the backdrop of space for Halloween—the main part of his costume is his homemade Resurgent Ship.

“Even my mask is part of it, as it’s space themed,” said Mickle.

While Mickle has Autism, he’s excited to trick or treat this year, but it wasn’t always the case. Now that he’s 9, he and his family have the whole holiday down.

“It used to invoke some more anxiety, but think we’ve worked a lot through that,” said Dani Dubois, Mickle’s mom. “Autism is so much of a communication disorder, there are so many things about Halloween that can be really confusing.”

With about one in 50 kids being on the Autism Spectrum, many families are hoping for understanding, patience and inclusion this Halloween.

“Why is this kid taking so long getting a piece of candy out of the bowl, do they have a sensory processing issue, do they think there’s something that they’re allergic to, are they afraid because somebody said pick your favorite and they don’t have a favorite?” said Dubois.

“Things jumping out all of a sudden at you can definitely be a concern, and that’s kind of where Autism and some of our kiddoes come into play,” said Matt LaCoursier, Boar Certified Behavioral Analyst of Hoperidge Autism Therapy Centers. “With some of these lights that may flash unexpectedly to unexpected noises to maybe some of the animatronics starting to move.”

Experts said to have an inclusive Halloween house, try to reduce sudden and quick changes like lights and spooky animatronics, or have a less spooky path to the door. Mickle and his mom, ask for patience too—every kid will be different, be dressed different and understand the ideas of Halloween a little different.

“Maybe also consider like non-candy options…40 percent of people with Autism have stomach problems, so having things like stickers or fake eyeballs or wax teeth,” said Kyle Lininger, Intermountain Centers.

For parents, experts said it will be trial and error to see how and what your child enjoys, but a run-through of what Halloween is like is the best idea for trick or treaters.

Trunk or treat

Sun, Oct 31, 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

116 S Kolb Rd, Tucson, AZ 85710, USA

Northminster Presbyterian Church

Sun. Oct 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2450 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ

Interfaith Community Services

Sun. Oct 31 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

2820 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ

Family Bargain

329 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ

4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.