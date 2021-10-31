Advertise
Law enforcement out in full force Halloween night

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across Southern Arizona have increased patrols for what is expected to be a very busy Halloween. They are on the lookout for more than just drunk drivers. This will be the first Halloween where marijuana in Arizona, is legal for recreational use.

According to AAA, Halloween is the single deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians. Kids are three times more likely to be killed on October 31st than other day.

“You have a holiday that’s celebrated at night in residential neighborhoods where they typically have less light to begin with and you have kids that are wearing dark masks, dark body suits. Folks on the road who are also celebrating Halloween; so you have alcohol involved, and that’s a real dangerous combination,” said personal injury lawyer Marc Lamber.

Please be extra careful when getting behind the wheel.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

