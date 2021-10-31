Advertise
Rural Metro Fire fights commercial building blaze

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire is looking into how a commercial building caught fire Saturday night. Firefighters were called out to the southside near 44th Street and Palo Verde Road. Crews found flames coming through the roof of a commercial building and immediately set up master water streams to suppress the blaze. 

Crews had the flames under control within 30 minutes and adjoining structures were not damaged.

Rural Metro said, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

