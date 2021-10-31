Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

TPD investigating homicide near I-10, Grant

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday, Oct. 30.

According to officials, officers responded to the 700 block of West Grant Road for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified at 24-year-old Ma’Tayis Michael Mitchell.

Detectives later determined that there was an argument between the occupants of the vehicle. During the argument, a gun was discharged, which then struck the victim. Two of the occupants fled the scene prior to the police arriving.

Details are still limited and police say there are no suspects in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Oro Valley girl found safe
The jackpot-winning family members have chosen to remain anonymous.
Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket
Man detained following incident at Arizona History Museum
Midtown Apartment Shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown, one dead
"Upon the search, my husband's firearm was found. We were both detained. They kept me for 48...
Glendale father held in Mexico for accidentally bringing gun on vacation

Latest News

Midtown Apartment Shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown, one dead
Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas
Local last minute Halloween costume ideas
SAHBA Home & Garden Show
SAHBA Home & Garden Show Returns to the Tucson Convention Center
Air Balloon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling trend continues