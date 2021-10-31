TPD investigating homicide near I-10, Grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday, Oct. 30.

According to officials, officers responded to the 700 block of West Grant Road for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified at 24-year-old Ma’Tayis Michael Mitchell.

Detectives later determined that there was an argument between the occupants of the vehicle. During the argument, a gun was discharged, which then struck the victim. Two of the occupants fled the scene prior to the police arriving.

Details are still limited and police say there are no suspects in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

