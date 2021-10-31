Wildcats rally falls short as USC hands Arizona its 20th straight loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s rally fell short Saturday afternoon as Southern Cal handed the Wildcats their 20th straight loss.

The Trojans made key plays in the fourth quarter to secure a 41-34 win over Arizona.

The Wildcats (0-8) host the Cal (3-5) next week for homecoming, but round out the season with tough games against Utah, Washington State and Arizona State.

Jedd Fisch is still looking for his first win in Tucson, but Arizona has been improving week in and week out. On Saturday, Arizona rallied back from a 35-14 halftime deficit and made it a game until late in the fourth quarter.

USC (4-4) used two quarterbacks -- Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart -- and they threw for more than 310 yards and four touchdowns. Keaontay Ingram added a score while rushing for more than 200 yards for the Trojans.

Arizona’s Will Plummer had a strong game with 264 yards passing. Jamarye Joiner, who prepped at Cienega High, continues to contribute all over the field and had a long touchdown pass for the Wildcats.

Six Arizona players carried the ball, with Michael Wiley and Plummer notching scoring runs.

