Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Wildcats rally falls short as USC hands Arizona its 20th straight loss

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:53 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s rally fell short Saturday afternoon as Southern Cal handed the Wildcats their 20th straight loss.

The Trojans made key plays in the fourth quarter to secure a 41-34 win over Arizona.

The Wildcats (0-8) host the Cal (3-5) next week for homecoming, but round out the season with tough games against Utah, Washington State and Arizona State.

Jedd Fisch is still looking for his first win in Tucson, but Arizona has been improving week in and week out. On Saturday, Arizona rallied back from a 35-14 halftime deficit and made it a game until late in the fourth quarter.

USC (4-4) used two quarterbacks -- Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart -- and they threw for more than 310 yards and four touchdowns. Keaontay Ingram added a score while rushing for more than 200 yards for the Trojans.

Arizona’s Will Plummer had a strong game with 264 yards passing. Jamarye Joiner, who prepped at Cienega High, continues to contribute all over the field and had a long touchdown pass for the Wildcats.

Six Arizona players carried the ball, with Michael Wiley and Plummer notching scoring runs.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old Oro Valley girl found safe
The jackpot-winning family members have chosen to remain anonymous.
Arizona family claims $108 million Mega Millions ticket
Man detained following incident at Arizona History Museum
Midtown Apartment Shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown, one dead
"Upon the search, my husband's firearm was found. We were both detained. They kept me for 48...
Glendale father held in Mexico for accidentally bringing gun on vacation

Latest News

Adia Barnes One-On-One
“I don’t think I’ve ever known not having stress,”
UA baseball player making a difference
Arizona Baseball player donates NIL earnings to Diamond Children’s Hospital
Adia Barnes one-on-one
Adia Barnes one-on-one
Adia Barnes one-on-one
‘We don’t have a social life. We don’t care about that.’