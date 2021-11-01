Advertise
65-year-old woman dies in Cochise County wreck

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Benson woman is dead after she and a teenager were involved in a car crash in the Whetstone area on Saturday, Oct. 30.

According to The Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the scene of the wreck, located at the intersection of Arizona Highway 90 and Arizona Highway 82.

Troopers say they determined the 16-year-old boy, who was driving a Dodge charger, ran a red light while speeding west on highway 82 when he hit the Ford Focus driven by the woman, which was headed south.

The woman was trapped in her vehicle, authorities say, before she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities declined to name the woman until they confirm that her family has been notified.

The 16-year-old boy and two female passengers were taken to a local hospital. The teenager was later booked into the Cochise County Jail on multiple charges and authorities plan to turn over the two passengers, who are undocumented migrants, to the custody of Border Patrol.

