Arizona offering mortgage help to low-income homeowners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Housing has $197 million in funding available to low-income homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage and other home-related expenses.

The funding, from the state’s Homeowner Assistance Fund, is available for immediate distribution on behalf of all eligible homeowners.

“We want to make sure families stay in their homes and continue to have a roof over their heads,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “As Arizona emerges out of the pandemic and our economy grows, many hardworking individuals who fell on hard times are still trying to find their financial footing. The Arizona Department of Housing’s Homeowner Assistance Fund will help with mortgage payments and take care of other expenses. I’m grateful to the Department and Director Tom Simplot for their unwavering dedication to supporting renters and homeowners, expanding affordable housing, and ensuring safe housing is available for those in need.”

“This is direct and immediate aid,” ADOH Director Tom Simplot said. “If you’re behind on your mortgage payments, we can send funds directly to your home loan servicer to bring you current.”

The $197 million was part of the American Rescue Plan Act. HAF provides assistance for Arizona low-income homeowners who have experienced financial hardship related to COVID-19 after January 21, 2020. The assistance is intended to prevent foreclosure but helps with more than just mortgage payments.

“Besides your mortgage, HAF will also pay past due utilities and internet services, property taxes, insurance, HOA fees, and more,” Simplot said. “The funds are available and ready to be distributed, all homeowners need do is apply and show the need, and we’ll make payments immediately.”

Homeowners can find out if they’re eligible and apply online at https://haf.azhousing.gov .

