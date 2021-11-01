FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking off November with some beautiful weather!
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions are expected for much of the upcoming week. A series of weak weather systems will pass across the area accompanied by periods of breezy winds and passing high clouds.
MONDAY: High clouds with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
