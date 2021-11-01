Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Kicking off November with some beautiful weather!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry conditions are expected for much of the upcoming week. A series of weak weather systems will pass across the area accompanied by periods of breezy winds and passing high clouds.

MONDAY: High clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

