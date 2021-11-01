Karen Fann announces retirement from state legislature

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann is retiring, effective, January 2023, she recently announced.

Fann said in a statement on Monday, Nov. 1 her decision came after 28 years in local and state government positions and after 37 years of owning her business, which she recently sold.

She said it was a “privilege” to serve in the legislature and the “honor of a lifetime” to serve as Senate President.

“I look forward to a successful session in 2022 advancing policies that benefit all Arizonans, and then enjoying the life my husband and I have built for ourselves in retirement with our family,” she said.

