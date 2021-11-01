Passerby and neighbors rescue man trapped in house fire in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A quick-thinking passerby and other neighbors helped save an elderly man who was trapped at a home in west Phoenix Saturday morning, Oct. 30.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called out to the area of 30th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 a.m. on a report of a structure fire. Firefighters showed up to find that a tree caught fire and the fire extended into a nearby house.

Shanitain Harrell was driving down Indian School Road when he said he saw a fire in the back of a home. “I pulled around to see if there was anybody that needed help. Two young men, I guess neighbors of the individual whose house was on fire said, ‘I think there’s an old man in there.’ We jumped the fence, grabbed the old man. I wish we could’ve saved the dog, we don’t know; there’s still a black dog missing,” Harrell said.

Mark McCutchan is the man’s neighbor and has known him since he was five years old. “He is always there for me if I need anything,” McCutchan said. “He used to cut my hair in his barbershop when I was a little kid. He is a great guy. We always check up on each other.”

Harrell said the man will turn 100 years old in January. “I would want someone to do the same for my mother or father. That’s it, that’s how I was raised,” said Harrell. He added the elderly man seemed to be fine, and the men were able to get him out before the smoke got heavier.

McCutchan said items are replaceable. He is just happy his neighbor, and friend, got out safely. “The fire department checked him out and said his blood pressure looks great for his age and he is looking great with good health,” McCutchan said.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Killer says no one was hurt in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

