Police: Five teens charged with robbery after stealing Halloween candy

(WRDW)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five juveniles are facing robbery charges after, police say, they snatched Halloween candy from numerous trick-or-treaters in the Sierra Vista area.

Police say they got multiple calls that trick-or-treaters had been robbed of their candy on Halloween night.

The first caller reported that a black car pulled up in the area of Loma Vista and Plaza Candia before two boys wearing ski masks jumped out, grabbed a trick-or-treater’s bag and drove away in the car.

Authorities later got calls reporting similar incidents near Navaho Street and Yuma Lane and at an address on Knowlton Street in Sierra Vista.

Police say Sierra Vista officer stopped a car matching the description a few blocks away from Knowlton Street and found evidence of the robberies in the car.

Five juveniles, between the ages of 13 and 17, each face two counts of robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery and were booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with more information on the candy thefts is asked to call Sierra Vista police at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

