Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man.

Sang Khar Cin Zah, 70, may be driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima with Arizona license T4A 23A.

Sang is described as 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with black eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light green button-up dress shirt, brown pants and black shoes.

He was last seen driving his Altima at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix. He has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused and disoriented. He primarily speaks Burmese but does understand some English.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-2121.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.