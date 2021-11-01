Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man

Sang Khar Cin Zah was last seen driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima similar to the one pictured...
Sang Khar Cin Zah was last seen driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima similar to the one pictured here.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man.

Sang Khar Cin Zah, 70, may be driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima with Arizona license T4A 23A.

Sang is described as 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with black eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light green button-up dress shirt, brown pants and black shoes.

He was last seen driving his Altima at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix. He has a medical condition that may cause him to appear confused and disoriented. He primarily speaks Burmese but does understand some English.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-2121.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midtown Apartment Shooting
Tucson Police identify victim in Midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at...
At least one person fighting for life following crash at Pantano and Speedway
Rural Metro Fire fights commercial building blaze
Rural Metro Fire fights commercial building blaze
TPD investigating homicide near I-10, Grant
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
The Arizona Department of Housing has $197 million in funding available to low-income...
Arizona offering mortgage help to low-income homeowners