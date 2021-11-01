TPD investigating collision on Pantano, Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Pantano Road and Speedway Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 31.

According to officials, one woman has been transported with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the intersection is being shut down as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.