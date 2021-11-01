Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On the Northwest side of Tucson, you may run into a pretty spooky street. Just off Ina and I-10, tucked away in a quiet neighborhood, Tony Noel’s house is transformed into a haunting cemetery.

He’s been haunting the neighborhood for 17 years.

“I always loved Halloween, and we had the yard for it, so we did a little walkway up to the door, then next year let’s do this, let’s do this,” said Noel. “(It) just got bigger and bigger every year.”

It’s a family and neighborhood affair. His son has been helping out since he can remember.

“It gives him a sense of purpose every year,” said Aaron Noel, Tony’s son. “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been scaring people for 17 years now, it’s been a lot of fun.”

It gives him more than a sense of purpose. It’s something to consume his time and mind. When his daughter died at age 20 several years ago, he poured his soul into the holiday and things she loved.

“It keeps my mind busy, and her memory alive,” said Noel.

Her picture and a tombstone with her name are one of the first things guests see when entering his haunted house. His love for his daughter is clearly as strong as ever—obvious in the effort and time he puts into Halloween. He started building, making and buying things for this year in late July.

“I’m still a kid at heart like you should be,” he said.

A kid at heart—remembering a kid who has his heart, and opening his up to the whole neighborhood, so smiles and scares can be for everyone. As the sun sets on Halloween, things are just getting started.

Noel said it takes him about two weeks to clean everything up and get things back to normal. Then, he starts planning for the next year and putting up Nightmare before Christmas decorations.

Everything in his haunted house is either homemade or bought by Noel. He only accepts donations, and doesn’t charge for everyone to have a frighteningly good time.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.