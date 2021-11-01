Tucson Rodeo returning in February after one-year hiatus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a one-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Tucson Rodeo will celebrate its 97th year in February.

According to a news release, the event is Feb. 19-27 at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. Tickets are $18 to $35.

“The Tucson Rodeo Committee looks forward to getting back to rodeo action this February and continuing the tradition of this uniquely Tucson event,” Mark Baird, the Tucson Rodeo Committee Board Chair, was quoted as saying.

The rodeo offers two hospitality venues: the Vaquero Club and Gold Buckle. The Vaquero Club includes covered, premium seating, televised rodeo action replays, refreshments and parking for $80. Gold Buckle Boxes are covered box seating in the grandstand section and include a catered meal, parking, rodeo program, daily event schedule and rodeo souvenir.

The Tucson Rodeo is also offering a VIP package that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the rodeo grounds, VIP credentials, parking, catered food and balcony seating at the announcer’s stand.

During the rodeo, contestants compete in seven different vents, spanning eight days, for a portion of a $460,000 purse. Those events include bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and women’s barrel racing.

Parents can also register their children for the RAM Mutton Bustin event for 4 to 6-year-olds and the Justin Junior Rodeo for 6 to 13-year-old.

Tickets can also be purchased HERE , HERE or by calling 520-741-2233.

