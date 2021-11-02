Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:34 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midtown Apartment Shooting
Tucson Police identify victim in Midtown shooting
The Tucson Police Department said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at...
At least one person fighting for life following crash at Pantano and Speedway
Rural Metro Fire fights commercial building blaze
Rural Metro Fire fights commercial building blaze
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Police: Five teens charged with robbery after stealing Halloween candy

Latest News

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University
Giving older people an alternative housing option
Tucson home sharing gives alternative housing option for older adults
Pima County employee mandate
Pima County on verge of passing vaccine mandate
Businesses prepare for US-Mexico land border reopening
Businesses prepare for US-Mexico land border reopening