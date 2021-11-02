Advertise
Arizona governor and wife jet to Europe for anniversary

Gov. Doug Ducey
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his wife are headed to Europe for a vacation timed to celebrate the couple’s 31st wedding anniversary.

Ducey and his wife, Angela, left Monday night, Nov. 1, and will be out of the country for nearly two weeks.

Spokesman C.J. Karamargin says the trip is purely personal and the Republican governor has no plans for official visits in any of the several countries the couple plan to visit.

A security detail from the Arizona Department of Public Safety will accompany them.

The couple met while both attended Arizona State University and have three sons.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

