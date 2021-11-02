Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Arizona Supreme Court rules school mask mandate ban violated state constitution

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state...
The Arizona Supreme Court ruled the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state constitution by including new laws banning school mask mandates and a series of other measures in unrelated budget bills.(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state constitution by including new laws banning school mask mandates and a series of other measures in unrelated budget bills.

The swift ruling from the state’s high court Tuesday came less than two hours after the court heard arguments in the state’s appeal of a trial court judge’s ruling.

The justices had questions about the Republican-controlled Legislature’s inclusion of policy as different as dog racing and secure ballot paper in one of the budget bill.

The trial court judge sided with education groups that argued lawmakers violated the state constitution’s requirement that subjects be related and expressed in the title of bills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Five teens charged with robbery after stealing Halloween candy
The Tucson Police Department said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at...
At least one person fighting for life following crash at Pantano and Speedway
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Man injured after officer-involved shooting
65-year-old woman dies in Cochise County wreck

Latest News

Pima County employee mandate
Pima County employee mandate
In a 4-1 vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a vaccine...
Pima County passes vaccine mandate for employees who work with vulnerable populations
This study focused on how much environmental exposure affects the microbiome of children.
Microorganisms in gut can be influenced by a child’s socioeconomic status, study says
Pima County employee mandate
Pima County on verge of passing vaccine mandate