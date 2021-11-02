Family: Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry making slow, steady progress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who was seriously injured in a bicycle accident last month , released an update about his recovery.

The family said Huckelberry is making slow, but steady progress and his doctors believe he will recover and return to work.

Huckelberry, an avid cyclist and the namesake of the county’s bike and hiking loop , was hit while riding his bike in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23. Huckelberry’s family said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

“Chuck is doing better,” the family said in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 2. “The nature of his injuries requires us to be patient and celebrate the small victories as they come each day. We’re focused on how Chuck is doing today and whether today was better than yesterday.

“On behalf of Chuck and our entire family, I want to share how appreciative and grateful we all are for the outpouring of support and concern for Chuck. It’s been truly incredible and I am deeply touched to know how much he means to all of you.”

