Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Family: Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry making slow, steady progress

The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said he is making slow, but steady...
The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said he is making slow, but steady progress following a bicycle accident in downtown Tucson in October.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who was seriously injured in a bicycle accident last month, released an update about his recovery.

The family said Huckelberry is making slow, but steady progress and his doctors believe he will recover and return to work.

Huckelberry, an avid cyclist and the namesake of the county’s bike and hiking loop, was hit while riding his bike in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23. Huckelberry’s family said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

“Chuck is doing better,” the family said in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 2. “The nature of his injuries requires us to be patient and celebrate the small victories as they come each day. We’re focused on how Chuck is doing today and whether today was better than yesterday.

“On behalf of Chuck and our entire family, I want to share how appreciative and grateful we all are for the outpouring of support and concern for Chuck. It’s been truly incredible and I am deeply touched to know how much he means to all of you.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Five teens charged with robbery after stealing Halloween candy
The Tucson Police Department said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at...
At least one person fighting for life following crash at Pantano and Speedway
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Tucson man transforms house to haunting good time to remember his daughter
Man injured after officer-involved shooting
65-year-old woman dies in Cochise County wreck

Latest News

One of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Benson was closed Tuesday, Nov. 2, due to a...
UPDATE: One lane of I-10 eastbound near Benson reopens following crash
65-year-old woman dies in Cochise County wreck
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The Tucson Police Department said a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash at...
At least one person fighting for life following crash at Pantano and Speedway