FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures for the first week of November!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite several systems passing through or just north of Arizona this week, southern Arizona will remain dry. Batches of high clouds and breezy conditions will pass through from time to time. Temperatures will stay near seasonal norms with a warmup this weekend.

TUESDAY: Clouds in the morning then clearing by afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

