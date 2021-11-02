Man injured after officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Hereford area on Monday, Nov. 1.

Authorities say they were called to a home around 4 p.m. in response to a “disorderly subject.”

When deputies arrived, they said, a 40-year-old man pulled out a weapon and was subsequently shot.

The man was flown to a hospital in Tucson for treatment for his injuries.

The county’s Critical Incident Response Team was on the scene and is investigating.

