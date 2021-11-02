Oro Valley golf course reopens after community rallies together

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fate of the Pusch Ridge Golf Course has been decided and it’s now open.

The Town of Oro Valley owns the 9-hole Course which is located outside El Conquistador.

It is expensive to maintain and was left abandoned after deal with the resort and the Town fell through due to the pandemic. Oro Valley officials thought it too expensive to run.

But, after numerous Town Council meetings, the community came together to get the course up and running again.

“We went to the town council and said, we think there is an opportunity for this course to be a contributor to the town of Oro Valley,” said Tony D’Angelo with Friends of Pusch Ridge Golf.

It took more than a year for the golf course to get to where is it now.

A group of homeowners stepped up to the tee and pushed to make these greens “green” again.

They formed a group called “Friends of Pusch Ridge Golf.”

“The Town gave us three years to mitigate the costs associated with it,” D’Angelo responded.

Like getting golfers back on the course and finding ways to save money.

“The 800-pound gorilla is water usage. we recognize that. We will work with the Town and Oro Valley water to make this as efficient with use of water as we can,” said D’Angelo.

