Pima County passes vaccine mandate for employees who work with vulnerable populations
Employees will have until Jan. 1 to get fully vaccinated or face termination
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a 4-1 vote on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a vaccine mandate for employees who work with vulnerable people.
Those employees now have until Jan. 1, 2022, to get fully vaccinated. If not, they will receive disciplinary action up to and including termination.
The mandate will cover the county’s law enforcement and correction departments as well as those who work in handicapped, assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has a 62% vaccination rate as of Nov. 1, which is far below the county average of 81%.
The county requires all new employees to be vaccinated, regardless of department.
The board’s vote breakdown is below.
- Sharon Bronson - Yes
- Steve Christy - No
- Adelita Grijalva - Yes
- Matt Heinz - Yes
- Rex Scott - Yes
