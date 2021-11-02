Pima County on verge of passing vaccine mandate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors is poised to pass a vaccine mandate for employees who work with vulnerable populations.

While at first blush, it would seem to be about those working with the handicapped, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, the mandate is actually targeted at the Sheriff’s Department and more specifically, the Corrections Department.

Three inmates have died and the Pima County jail has recently battled a COVID-19 outbreak, which according to county records, may be attributed to a lack of vaccines among the corrections personnel.

Those records show overall, the Sheriff’s Department has a 60% vaccination rate, far below the county average of 81%.

“Their punishment was not to get a potentially lethal virus,” said Dr. Matt Heinz, Supervisor in Ward 2. “Their punishment was to lose their freedom for 30, 60 or 90 days.”

Heinz says those who are incarcerated are a “very” vulnerable population “because they can’t get away and to someplace else.”

Some corrections officers are taking a hard line stand.

“My feeling is I have no need to get vaccinated and me employer should not tell me I have to to maintain my employment,” said Thomas Frazier, a corrections officer and President of the Corrections Officers Union. “At the end of the day, I should not have an obligation to inject something I don’t believe in into my body because somebody else thinks I should.”

But it will be up to a majority of the board to determine whether that’s right or whether it may cost Frazier his job after 18 years with the county.

“There are people absolutely willing to surrender their jobs,” he said. “We hope it doesn’t come to that.”

But the county has made it clear that the vaccine is a condition of employment and the officers, if passed, will have until the first of the year to be vaccinated or face termination.

According to Frazier, two recruits in the new recruitment class were dismissed because they were not vaccinated.

The county requires all new employees to be vaccinated.

We received this statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

“The two Corrections Officer Recruits in question did not meet the terms and conditions of employment set forth by Pima County. One employee was demoted to their previously held position and chose to resign, the second employee was probation failed.’

Dr. Heinz, one of the leading proponents for the mandate says the county doesn’t have a choice because it could be the subject of liability charges for not taking action to protect the inmates.

“If the county doesn’t take this action, we’d be in trouble from a liability standpoint,” he said.

