PREVIEW: Tucson-area veteran producing documentary about child sex slavery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-area veteran is producing a documentary about a pervasive problem in this country, child sex slavery.

KOLD Chief investigative Reporter Valerie Cavazos met with Craig “Sawman” Sawyer, who is focused on rescuing kids as depicted in the documentary “Contraland.”

The film took three years to make and features video of human trafficking never before seen by the general public.

Sawyer told Valerie that while federal law enforcement agencies are doing their best, child sex slavery is a dark and despicable crime spree.

His crew is an elite force with world-class skills -- with former members of the FBI, CIA, Delta Force and SEAL Team 6.

They work in tandem with federal and local law enforcement agencies in sting operations to root out child sex traffickers and predators.

In short, they hunt down those who try to hunt our children.

“It seems to be a runaway spike in child trafficking,” Sawyer said. “I see a transformation in this crime spree. It was very covert four years ago.”

He said it’s more brazen now.

