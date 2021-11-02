Advertise
PREVIEW: Tucson-area veteran producing documentary about child sex slavery

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson-area veteran is producing a documentary about a pervasive problem in this country, child sex slavery.

KOLD Chief investigative Reporter Valerie Cavazos met with Craig “Sawman” Sawyer, who is focused on rescuing kids as depicted in the documentary “Contraland.”

The film took three years to make and features video of human trafficking never before seen by the general public.

Sawyer told Valerie that while federal law enforcement agencies are doing their best, child sex slavery is a dark and despicable crime spree.

His crew is an elite force with world-class skills -- with former members of the FBI, CIA, Delta Force and SEAL Team 6.

They work in tandem with federal and local law enforcement agencies in sting operations to root out child sex traffickers and predators.

In short, they hunt down those who try to hunt our children.

“It seems to be a runaway spike in child trafficking,” Sawyer said. “I see a transformation in this crime spree. It was very covert four years ago.”

He said it’s more brazen now.

Watch Valerie’s report on KOLD at 10 p.m. to hear more from Sawyer, his organization Veterans For Child Rescue and see what his crew has run into on the border.

You can catch it live at www.kold.com/live or by checking this story later tonight.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

