Sierra Vista police looking for person of interest in shooting

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking for help to identify a person of interest in a shooting from last month.

The SVPD said it happened at the Circle K on North Garden Avenue on Oct. 3, 2021.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called to the store for a disturbance between two groups -- some in a vehicle and others on motorcycles.

The SVPD said after the altercation, the sides exchanged gunfire. Two occupied apartments, the Circle K, motorcycles and the vehicle were hit but no one was injured.

The next day, investigators searched the 1400 block of Wildflower Drive and 4500 block of Tranquility Drive. Police said they found numerous weapons and illegal drugs.

The person of interest, a man, was a passenger in a gold Hyundai sedan.

The SVPD said 23-year-old Edwardo Roman, of Tucson, was driving that vehicle and was arrested after turning himself in.

Roman faces charges of discharging a weapon in an occupied structure, aggravated assault, endangerment and drive-by shooting.

Jared Brown, of Sierra Vista, was also arrested in connection with the shooting. The 35-year-old Brown faces charges of discharging a weapon in an occupied residence, disorderly conduct involving weapons, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.

