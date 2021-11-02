Advertise
Silver Alert: Authorities looking for missing Phoenix man

Robert Charles Coffman
Robert Charles Coffman(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a Phoenix man reported missing on Monday, Nov. 1.

78-year-old Robert Charles Coffman was last seen driving a white 2021 Ford Escape with Arizona License F0T0BOB at a fast-food restaurant near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid long-sleeve shirt, white undershirt and khaki pants. He has a condition that may make him appear confused and is easily lost.

If you see Coffman or his vehicle, call Phoenix police at (602) 534-2121.

